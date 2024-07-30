In short Simplifying... In short The Uttar Pradesh government in India has proposed a stringent law against 'love jihad', expanding its definition to include offenses that could lead to life imprisonment.

The law also targets illegal religious conversions funded by foreign sources, with penalties up to 14 years in jail and a ₹10 lakh fine.

The proposed changes, which allow anyone to register a complaint, have sparked criticism from opposition parties.

Proposed amendment to increase punishment for forced conversions

Uttar Pradesh government proposes stringent 'love jihad' law

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:12 pm Jul 30, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has proposed a strict amendment to the Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The proposed amendment, known as the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna. The bill seeks to increase the maximum punishment for forced religious conversions to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

Enhanced punishments

New bill broadens 'love jihad' definition

The existing law's maximum punishment was 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000. The new bill expands the definition of "love jihad" to include additional offenses that could warrant life imprisonment. Under the proposed amendments, forcible or deceitful conversions can result in a jail term ranging from 3 to 10 years. Illegal mass religious conversion carries a punishment of 7 to 14 years in jail and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Harsher penalties

Proposed law targets foreign funding

The proposed bill also includes stringent punishments for those found guilty of receiving foreign funding for illegal religious conversion, with a jail term of 7 to 14 years and a fine of ₹10 lakh. The law further targets those who abduct women for the purpose of illegal conversion, sentencing such offenders to 20 years in jail, which can be extended to a life term.

Legal changes

Amendment expands reporting rights

In cases involving minors, disabled or mentally challenged persons, women or individuals from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, the guilty party could face up to 14 years in prison and a minimum fine of ₹1 lakh. The proposed amendment broadens the scope for registering an FIR in conversion cases. Previously, only the victim or their immediate family members could lodge complaints. Now, any person can register an FIR.

Political backlash

Opposition parties criticize proposed law

The bill also stipulates that bail pleas will not be considered without giving an opportunity to the public prosecutor, making all offenses under this act non-bailable. The bill is expected to be passed in the assembly by voice vote on August 2 (Friday). The proposed amendments have drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Details

SP leader hits out at BJP government

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of engaging in negative politics with the proposed amendments. To recall, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was first issued as an ordinance in November 2020 and later passed by both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature.