In short Simplifying... In short A series of train accidents in 2024, including a recent derailment near Badabamboo, has raised safety concerns across India.

The incidents, which occurred in various locations such as Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, have resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The accidents have prompted calls for improved railway safety measures, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Four incidents of derailments were reported recently

Explained: Series of train accidents in 2024 raise concern

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:54 pm Jul 30, 202404:54 pm

What's the story The year 2024 has been marred by a string of unfortunate incidents for the Indian Railways, with seven major accidents reported in just the first half. Four of these incidents were derailments, causing significant concern. The most recent derailment occurred on Tuesday morning when 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to 20 passengers.

Accident details

Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailment

The derailment took place near Badabamboo, approximately 80km from Jamshedpur, under the jurisdiction of the Chakradharpur Division of South East Railway. A senior SER official stated, "Eighteen coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Two passengers were killed and 20 were injured in the accident." The injured passengers received initial medical treatment in Badabamboo and are currently being transported to Chakradharpur for further care.

Prior incidents

Previous derailments

This latest derailment follows another incident involving a goods train in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on July 29. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) reported that the mishap occurred at 1.35 am in the railway yard at Mancheswar station, causing no casualties or property damage. However, it did result in the cancellation and rescheduling of several trains, adding to the inconvenience for passengers.

July accidents

Incidents reported in July

Earlier in July, several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed between Motiganj and Jhulahi railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. This accident resulted in at least four deaths and approximately 30 injuries. Following this incident, a high-level probe was ordered by the Central government. On July 14, a passenger train collided with two cars at Khardah Railway Station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, narrowly avoiding a major accident.

June collision

10 deaths due to accidents in June

In another incident in June, a goods train collided with the Kanchenjunga Express between Rangapani and Chattar Hat stations in West Bengal. This accident resulted in at least 10 deaths, including the loco pilot of the goods train and the train manager of the express train. Nearly 50 passengers were injured in this collision, further highlighting the urgent need for improved railway safety measures across India.