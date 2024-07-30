In short Simplifying... In short IIT Delhi has created India's first detailed landslide risk map, using data from past landslides and other risk factors.

Recently, Wayanad experienced a series of devastating landslides, leading to 70 deaths and prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving the Indian Army and Air Force.

Amidst heavy rainfall, a red alert has been issued for Wayanad and nearby districts, with a special control room established for coordinating rescue efforts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Landslides claim over 70 lives in Kerala

What IIT Delhi's landslide risk map revealed about Wayanad

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:19 pm Jul 30, 202403:19 pm

What's the story Just a few months before the massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad, a landslide susceptibility map created by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi indicated that 58.52% of the district was classified as having "high to very high" risk. Isolated villages, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, experienced landslides on Tuesday morning. According to the map, these areas were mostly categorized as "medium" to "very high" risk, highlighting a persistent danger.

Warning ignored

IIT Delhi's landslide susceptibility map predicted risk

IIT Delhi developed India's first high-resolution landslide susceptibility map in January. The data for this map was gathered from known landslides across the country and additional factors that increase an area's vulnerability to landslides. Information was gathered on the factors that rendered an area suspectible to landslides, according to reports.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway

Meanwhile, at least 70 people have been reported dead due to the series of landslides that hit Wayanad early on Tuesday morning. The Indian Army has been deployed for rescue operations, with approximately 225 personnel on the ground, including medical staff. Two helicopters from the Indian Air Force have also been dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts.

Weather warnings

Red alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Wayanad and neighboring districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur due to extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for all other districts of Kerala except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. A special control room has been set up at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to coordinate rescue efforts.