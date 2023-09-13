India to receive first C-295 military aircraft from Spain today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 13, 2023 | 02:39 pm 2 min read

India will receive its first C-295 military aircraft on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the country's defense modernization. The Indian Air Force chief is currently in Spain for the handover. The aircraft is expected to arrive at Hindon Air Base, Uttar Pradesh, on September 25. This is part of a deal for 56 C-295 jets, 16 of which will be delivered by Airbus Defence and Space, and the remaining 40 will be manufactured under the "Make in India" initiative.

Why does this story matter?

The deal, signed in September last year, aims to replace the aging Avro 748 planes of the Indian Air Force. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in "fly-away" condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, within four years. The program is seen as a major boost to the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

C-295's impressive capabilities, performance

The C-295 is capable of carrying up to nine tonnes of payload or as many as 71 troops at a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots. Powered by the two turboprop engines from Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127G, it can be equipped for air-to-air refueling of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. It can also cruise at altitudes up to 30,000 feet and has remarkable short take-off and landing (STOL) performance from unpaved, soft, and sandy/grass airstrips.

Defense modernization to boost India's self-reliance

The delivery of the first C-295 aircraft is a significant step in India's defense modernization program. According to reports, the remaining 55 aircraft will be delivered over the next four years, with 40 to be produced by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of a partnership with Airbus under the Make in India initiative. This aircraft will enhance the Indian Air Force's transport capabilities, provide a boost to the country's defense manufacturing sector, and promote self-reliance in defense.

To generate nearly 7000 jobs: Defence Ministry

According to the Ministry of Defence, the program will act as a catalyst for employment generation in the country's aerospace sector. "It is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs, and an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities," it said in a statement. This will also help TATA Consortium suppliers in obtaining and maintaining globally recognized National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) accreditation.

