Uttar Pradesh defends shop owner directive

UP government defends controversial Kanwar Yatra directive in Supreme Court

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:12 am Jul 26, 202410:12 am

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh government has defended its directive requiring shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. In a detailed submission, the state government said this measure was implemented to ensure that the religious sentiments of Kanwariyas aren't hurt and to "maintain peace and tranquility." According to the government, the decision was made in response to complaints from Kanwariyas about confusion caused by shop and eatery names.

Submission in court

Uttar Pradesh government on 'sacred pilgramage'

"The yatra is an arduous journey, where some Kanwariyas...the Dak Kanwariyas, do not even stop to rest once the Kanwar is on their shoulders," the state government said. "There are sacred features of the pilgrimage, such as...the Kanwar, once filled with holy Gangajal, is not to be kept on the ground; nor under the shadow of the gular tree. It may also be noted that a Kanwariya embarks on the Yatra after years of preparation," it added.

Proactive measure

Government cites past incidents as reason for directive

The Yogi Adityanath government cited past incidents where misunderstandings regarding the type of food being sold led to tensions and disturbances. "The directives are a proactive measure to avoid such situations," the government explained. The order does not impose any ban on trade or business, except restrictions on the sale of non-veg food, and shopkeepers are "free to conduct their business as usual," it added.

No discrimination

Directive aims for transparency and public safety

The directive to display names is "merely an additional measure" for transparency and avoiding potential confusion, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. The state government clarified that even "small confusions" related to food served can hurt religious sentiments and lead to flare-ups, especially in communally sensitive regions like Muzaffarnagar. The directive does not impose any discrimination based on religion, caste, or community, applying uniformly to all food sellers along the Kanwar Yatra route, it added.

Interim stay

SC pauses 'nameplate' order amid controversy

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued an interim order pausing the "nameplate" order, stating that shop owners should only display the kind of food served in their eateries. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti issued notice to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh governments that issued this "nameplate order."

Order extension

What was the UP government order

The "nameplate" order was initially mandated by the Muzaffarnagar Police for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route. Following massive outrage, it was made voluntary but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath extended it across the state. The Uttarakhand government and Ujjain administration in Madhya Pradesh followed suit, adopting similar measures.