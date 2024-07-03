In brief Simplifying... In brief A religious event in Hathras, India, turned tragic when a stampede, triggered by overcrowding, claimed 121 lives.

The event organizers are now facing legal action for exceeding the permitted attendee limit, with over 2.5 lakh devotees present instead of the approved 80,000.

In response, the government has launched helplines, announced compensation for victims, and initiated a thorough investigation, while condolences pour in from national and international figures.

The self-styled godman 'Bhole Baba' is still at large

Hathras stampede: Toll reaches 121; FIR registered against 'satsang' organizers

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:21 am Jul 03, 202410:21 am

What's the story Narayan Saakar Hari—also known as "Bhole Baba"—the preacher whose satsang saw over 120 people die in a stampede in Hathras district on Tuesday, remains at large, according to Uttar Pradesh Police. Deputy Superintendent Sunil Kumar said the self-styled Godman was not found after a search at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri. The stampede resulted in at least 121 deaths, including over 100 women and seven children, with 28 others injured. Six victims remain unidentified, per the Uttar Pradesh government.

Incident details

Overcrowding, suffocation triggered the stampede

According to reports, the incident took place in Rati Bhanpur village, where a large crowd had gathered for the religious event. Officials reported that the venue was too small to accommodate the attendees, leading to a stampede as devotees rushed to touch Bhole Baba's feet after the "satsang." An eyewitness and Inspector General Shalabh Mathur confirmed that suffocation due to overcrowding led to discomfort among devotees, triggering the stampede.

Investigation update

Legal action initiated against event organizers

A case has been filed against the "satsang" organizers in Hathras, charging them under Sections 105, 110, 126 (2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Notably, "Bhole Baba" has not been categorically named in the complaint, reports said. The FIR says that permission was granted for 80,000 attendees but over 2.5 lakh devotees attended the event. A high-level committee led by the Additional Director General of Police, Agra and the Aligarh Commissioner is investigating the incident.

Helpline numbers

Government launches 2 helpline numbers

In response to the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched two helpline numbers — 05722227041 and 05722227042 — to assist those affected by the Hathras stampede. The government has also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in this unfortunate event. Separately, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to speed up relief work.

Under lens

UP CM vows investigation

On Tuesday, the UP CM vowed a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an "accident or a conspiracy." He assured that the state government is committed to uncovering the truth behind the Hathras incident. Meanwhile, a forensic unit and dog squad are at the stampede site in Hathras. Teams from the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also present.

Condolences

PM expresses condolences for lives lost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the lives lost in the Hathras stampede and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He also spoke with CM Adityanath after the tragedy. Envoys from Germany, France, China, and Israel mourned the loss and extended condolences to the victims' families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep distress over the incident. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government's preparedness, knowing a large crowd was expected at the event.