Next Article

Priest arrested for installing bathroom camera

UP: Mahant booked for placing camera in women's bathroom

By Chanshimla Varah 05:04 pm May 25, 202405:04 pm

What's the story A priest from a temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly installing a camera in a roofless women's bathroom. The temple is located adjacent to the Muradnagar Ganga canal, where devotees often bathe before offering prayers. The incident was discovered on May 21 when a woman visiting the temple with her daughter noticed a CCTV camera pointed at the bathroom.

Investigation details

Camera linked to priest's mobile phone

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav revealed that the woman noticed the CCTV camera was focused on the room where women change their clothes. The police later found that the CCTV was linked to Mahant Goswami's mobile phone, who is the priest in question. Goswami allegedly used this setup to watch the women.

Confrontation

Priest threatens woman over camera disclosure

When the woman confronted Goswami about the camera, he reportedly became angry and verbally abusive. He also threatened her with severe consequences if she disclosed information about the camera. Following this incident, the woman lodged a complaint against Goswami. Police have registered a case against him under IPC sections 354 (criminal assault on woman), 354 C (watching or capturing image of women engaged in a private act), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).