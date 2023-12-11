'Disappointing': J&K politicians on SC's Article 370 verdict; BJP celebrates

1/9

Politics 3 min read

'Disappointing': J&K politicians on SC's Article 370 verdict; BJP celebrates

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:32 pm Dec 11, 202307:32 pm

J&K politicians have expressed 'disappointment' over Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict

Several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have expressed "disappointment" over the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Article 370 abrogation by the Centre. Among them were three former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. While they vowed to continue fighting against the revocation, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on the other hand, welcomed the judgment, calling it "historic."

2/9

Why does this story matter?

The SC on Monday ruled Article 370's abrogation by the Centre in August 2019 was valid, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud noting it was a temporary provision. It asked the Centre to restore J&K's statehood and hold assembly elections by September 2024. The verdict came in response to petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's move that revoked J&K's special status.

3/9

Struggle will continue, says Abdullah

In response to the verdict, Abdullah posted on X, "Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue." He added, "It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul." Abdullah also quoted poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz to express hope despite his disappointment. His party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, was one of the petitioners in the case.

4/9

Mufti calls verdict 'loss of idea of India'

Mufti, also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), issued a video statement on X following the SC verdict. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not going to lose hope or give up. Our fight for honor and dignity will continue regardless," she said. "This isn't the end of the road for us. This is the loss of the idea of India," Mufti added.

5/9

Don't lose hope or give up: Watch Mufti's video message

6/9

J&K people not happy, but have to accept it: Azad

Another former CM, Azad, now the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief, called the verdict "sad and unfortunate." He claimed the people of Kashmir were not happy with the verdict but added that they had to accept it. Meanwhile, J&K People's Conference chief Sajad Lone also expressed disappointment over the verdict, saying, "Article 370 will always remain a part of our political aspirations."

7/9

BJP leaders welcomed SC decision, credit PM Modi

In contrast, BJP leaders have welcomed the SC decision, terming it "historic." While Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a "beacon of hope" for J&K, BJP chief JP Nadda credited him for integrating J&K. Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reacted to the judgment, among others.

8/9

'Beacon of hope': PM Modi on SC decision

9/9

Some crucial points by Supreme Court

In its verdict, the SC termed Article 370 a temporary provision and upheld its abrogation. Chandrachud observed the state of J&K didn't retain any element of sovereignty after accession to India, terming Article 370 a "feature of asymmetric federalism." He said the authority granted to the Parliament under Article 356(1) to exercise powers on behalf of the state assembly wasn't restricted to lawmaking alone.