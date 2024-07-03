In brief Simplifying... In brief Narayan Hari, also known as "Bhole Baba," is a popular spiritual leader in Uttar Pradesh, known for his grand satsangs and philanthropy.

However, a recent gathering in Hathras resulted in a tragic stampede, causing 121 deaths, reportedly due to a rush of followers trying to collect "raj" (dust) from where he passed.

Despite the controversy and an FIR registered against the event organizers, Hari's name was not included in the FIR. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The man behind the satsang has been identified as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari

Who's the man behind Hathras 'satsang' where 121 people died

What's the story Over 120 people have lost their lives so far after a stampede at a satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The man behind the satsang has been identified as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, a self-proclaimed godman whose original name is Suraj Pal. Before taking the spiritual path, he had a career in the police force as a head constable with the Intelligence Unit. He even claims to have worked for the Intelligence Bureau after college.

Spiritual path

The spiritual journey and following of Hari

In 1999, he took voluntary retirement and changed his name. Hari's spiritual journey began in his village, Bahadur Nagari, where he lived in a hut and traveled across Uttar Pradesh to preach. He has amassed a significant following not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Unlike many self-styled godmen, Hari is often seen wearing a white suit and tie or a simple kurta pyjama, accompanied by his wife, Prem Bati.

Satsangs

The grandeur of Hari's satsangs and his philanthropy

Hari, aka "Bhole Baba," is also known for not keeping any money offered by followers at his satsangs, instead distributing it among them. Ironically, his satsangs are recognized for their grandeur; he sits on a throne-like high chair during these gatherings, sometimes with his wife on a similar chair. These events are managed by his followers, who are mostly clad in light pink shirts, trousers, and white caps.

Personal life

The private life and weekly routine of Narayan Hari

Despite his popularity, details about Hari's personal life remain largely unpublicized. His preaching sessions typically last three to four hours and are attended by large crowds, predominantly women. He holds a satsang every Tuesday, and on this day, there is often a rush among his followers to collect "raj" (dust) from where he or his car passes. Eyewitnesses to the Hathras incident reported that the stampede was caused by a similar rush of followers to gather the dust.

FIR

FIR registered

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence). Devdas Madhukar, the head sevadar, has been named alongside other organizers. However, Hari has not been named in the FIR.

Controversies

Controversies surrounding Narayan Hari's gatherings

According to the FIR, the satsang was attended by approximately 2.5 lakh followers, in contrast to the organizers' claim that the attendance would be 80,000. In May 2022 too, Hari had conducted a satsang in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew more than 50,000 attendees, despite the fact that regulations permitted only 50 attendees.