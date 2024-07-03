Bengal: Another woman 'mob-flogged' over extramarital affair; dies by suicide
A woman from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal took her own life on Monday after being publicly flogged over an alleged extramarital affair, PTI reported. She was allegedly having an extramarital affair with a young man and had gone missing from her house 10 days ago, prompting her husband to file a missing person complaint. Upon her return home, the woman was allegedly abused and beaten by local women who questioned her character.
Woman's return home leads to tragic consequences
Her husband was also assaulted when he tried to intervene. Unable to bear the humiliation, she consumed pesticides and ended her life late Monday night, according to the complaint filed by her husband. The husband claimed that panchayat head and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Malati Roy and her husband Shankar Roy had summoned his wife to a meeting, presumably to question her about the alleged affair. When they arrived, supporters of the Roys allegedly attacked them.
Accused deny allegations, cite previous elopement
The Roys, however, denied these allegations, asserting they did not hold a kangaroo court. Shankar told The Indian Express that the couple had intended to file a police complaint but chose to go to the panchayat instead. He mentioned that the woman had previously eloped with another man, which might have prompted their neighbors to beat her.
Sumilar incident in Chopra
This incident comes amid burning tension in the state over the public flogging of a man and a woman in Chopra last week over an alleged affair. In a viral video, a man identified as Tajmul, a purported TMC leader, was seen beating the couple with sticks. Tajmul was arrested on Sunday and remanded to five days of police custody. He is now facing several charges, including attempted murder and assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman.
Governor questions Chief Minister over flogging incidents
In the aftermath, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to submit a report on the Chopra flogging incident he requested on Monday. Bose stated, "It is my constitutional responsibility, and it is also the responsibility of the CM that if I call for a report on any matter, it should be given on time." He further added that the victims could meet him anywhere, whether at Raj Bhavan or elsewhere.