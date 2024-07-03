In brief Simplifying... In brief A woman in Bengal, India, tragically ended her life after being publicly humiliated over an alleged extramarital affair.

This incident, which involved a local political leader, follows a similar case of public flogging in Chopra, leading to heightened tensions in the region.

This incident, which involved a local political leader, follows a similar case of public flogging in Chopra, leading to heightened tensions in the region.

The state's Governor has questioned the Chief Minister for not providing a timely report on these incidents, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Public flogging leads to tragic suicide

Bengal: Another woman 'mob-flogged' over extramarital affair; dies by suicide

By Chanshimla Varah 11:15 am Jul 03, 202411:15 am

What's the story A woman from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal took her own life on Monday after being publicly flogged over an alleged extramarital affair, PTI reported. She was allegedly having an extramarital affair with a young man and had gone missing from her house 10 days ago, prompting her husband to file a missing person complaint. Upon her return home, the woman was allegedly abused and beaten by local women who questioned her character.

Harrowing ordeal

Woman's return home leads to tragic consequences

Her husband was also assaulted when he tried to intervene. Unable to bear the humiliation, she consumed pesticides and ended her life late Monday night, according to the complaint filed by her husband. The husband claimed that panchayat head and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Malati Roy and her husband Shankar Roy had summoned his wife to a meeting, presumably to question her about the alleged affair. When they arrived, supporters of the Roys allegedly attacked them.

Denial

Accused deny allegations, cite previous elopement

The Roys, however, denied these allegations, asserting they did not hold a kangaroo court. Shankar told The Indian Express that the couple had intended to file a police complaint but chose to go to the panchayat instead. He mentioned that the woman had previously eloped with another man, which might have prompted their neighbors to beat her.

Similar incident

Sumilar incident in Chopra

This incident comes amid burning tension in the state over the public flogging of a man and a woman in Chopra last week over an alleged affair. In a viral video, a man identified as Tajmul, a purported TMC leader, was seen beating the couple with sticks. Tajmul was arrested on Sunday and remanded to five days of police custody. He is now facing several charges, including attempted murder and assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman.

Official response

Governor questions Chief Minister over flogging incidents

In the aftermath, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to submit a report on the Chopra flogging incident he requested on Monday. Bose stated, "It is my constitutional responsibility, and it is also the responsibility of the CM that if I call for a report on any matter, it should be given on time." He further added that the victims could meet him anywhere, whether at Raj Bhavan or elsewhere.