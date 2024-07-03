In brief Simplifying... In brief A tragic stampede at a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh, India, has prompted a judicial inquiry by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The incident occurred when attendees rushed to touch the preacher, leading to a stampede that claimed several lives.

The incident occurred when attendees rushed to touch the preacher, leading to a stampede that claimed several lives.

The state government has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the victims' families, while police have launched a search for the preacher and filed a case against the event organizers.

Judicial inquiry announced into Hathras stampede

Hathras stampede: Yogi Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into incident

By Chanshimla Varah 06:06 pm Jul 03, 202406:06 pm

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a judicial inquiry into the Hathras stampede that claimed the lives of 121 people. "We have formed an SIT, led by ADG Agra. They have been told to investigate this deeply," Adityanath announced at a press conference. The state government will conduct the inquiry, which will be led by a retired high court judge and include retired senior officials from administration and police.

Incident details

Eyewitness accounts and international condolences

The chief minister also visited the hospital to meet the victims of the incident and had a conversation with several eyewitnesses. "They informed me that the incident took place after the program was over when the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage, suddenly several women started going towards him to touch him and when the 'sevadars' stopped them, due to which this accident happened." "The administration was not allowed by 'sevadars' to enter inside," he said.

Twitter Post

Adityanath meeting victims

Compensation details

Compensation announced for stampede victims' families

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh state government has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede. The incident, which took place at a 'satsang' in Phulrai village, is one of the largest such tragedies in recent years. Out of the 121 victims, six were from other states: four from Haryana and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Investigation update

Search operation for preacher and investigation progress

The police have already initiated a search operation for Baba Narayan Hari, who conducted the satsang. According to a PTI report, state police have filed a FIR against the organizers; however, the godman's name does not appear on the list of accused, despite being mentioned in the complaint. The FIR also mentions that the satsang was attended by approximately 2.5 lakh followers, in contrast to the organizers' claim that the attendance would be 80,000.