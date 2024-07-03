In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi court has extended the custody of Kejriwal, accused in a money laundering case linked to the 2022 Goa elections.

Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody in money laundering case

What's the story The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and co-accused Vinod Chauhan until July 12 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating both individuals for their alleged involvement in money laundering activities. Chauhan was arrested by the ED in May for allegedly transferring cash bribes from "South Group" to the election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party during Goa Assembly Elections.

Alleged funding of election campaign through illegal means

The ED alleges that Chauhan transferred ₹1.06 crore through hawala routes to fund the AAP's election campaign during the 2022 Goa elections. The agency argued in court that Chauhan knew this money was the proceeds of crime from the Delhi liquor scam. In total, there are 38 accused in the ED case, including Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia and various liquor businessmen.

Court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea for wife's presence

The court has also reserved its order on another plea by Kejriwal, who is seeking his wife's presence through video conferencing during the consultation by the medical board. The decision on this plea will be pronounced by the court on July 6. Before this sentencing, the same court had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody until July 12 in a Central Bureau of Investigation case over a corruption case linked to the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy last week.

Kejriwal sent to judicial custody in CBI case

The CBI had urged the court to extend Kejriwal's judicial, citing his influential political status and potential to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. On Wednesday, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the CBI case. Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, appearing for Kejriwal, said he was taken into illegal custody by the CBI without compliance with Section 41 of the CrPC. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan allowed an urgent listing for July 5.