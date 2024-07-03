In brief Simplifying... In brief India and Austria, who established diplomatic ties in 1949, have a rich history of collaboration, with over 200 partnerships in sectors like steel, technology, and transport.

Trade between the nations is balanced, with India exporting a variety of goods to Austria and the two countries signing over 20 MoUs in diverse areas.

The relationship continues to thrive under PM Modi, with over 31,000 Indians residing in Austria, contributing significantly to the healthcare sector and international UN entities.

PM Modi to visit Austria after 4 decades

A look at India-Austria ties as Modi heads to Vienna

By Chanshimla Varah 04:20 pm Jul 03, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Austria on July 9 and 10, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to the country in over four decades. The last Indian prime minister to visit Austria was Indira Gandhi in 1983. Prior to his Austrian trip, PM Modi will be visiting Russia. This visit follows the launch of the "India-Austria Startup Bridge" earlier this year.

Diplomatic ties

Historical overview of India-Austria partnership

India and Austria established diplomatic relations in 1949, and in 1953. India played a pivotal role in Austria's independence negotiations with the Soviet Union, leading to Austria's independence in 1955. The Indo-Austrian Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was also established in 1983 to facilitate bilateral interaction between governmental Ministries and Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Over the years, more than 200 collaborations have been formed between Indian and Austrian firms, in sectors like steel, manufacturing technology, railway, transport equipment, and metallurgy.

Collaboration milestones

India and Austria's relationship beyond trade

Trade between the two nations is balanced with India exporting goods such as electronics, apparel, textiles, footwear, rubber articles, vehicles and railway parts to Austria. India and Austria have also signed over 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering areas such as air services, investment protection, infrastructure cooperation in railways and health, science and technology, agriculture, and shipping and ports. In 2013, Austria's first two satellites were launched by India's PSLV-C20 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Trade relations

India-Austria economic cooperation

When Modi took over as PM, he continued to maintain the friendly relations with Austria, meeting Austrian Chancellors Christian Kern and Alexander Schallenberg, respectively. On October 30, 2021, during his second term, Modi met with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of COP-26 in Glasgow. Modi also spoke by phone with President Alexander Van der Bellen in 2020. Both leaders discussed actions done in their respective nations to mitigate the adverse health and economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Diaspora

Over 31,000 Indians live in Austria

Both nations are observing the 75th year of their bilateral ties from November 2023 to November 2024. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there are over 31,000 Indians, including 500 students, living in Austria. This Indian diaspora is predominantly made up of professionals working in the health care sector and international United Nations entities, as well as business owners and self-employed individuals.