On Saturday, a group entered Gujarat varsity and attacked foreign students performing namaz

Gujarat University attack: Namaz can't be sole cause, says V-C

By Riya Baibhawi 01:52 pm Mar 19, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Vice-chancellor of Gujarat University Neerja Gupta on Tuesday said that namaz couldn't possibly be the only catalyst for Saturday's violence against foreign students. She added that it is likely that a misunderstanding of local culture by foreign students—like eating non-vegetarian food and the dumping of leftovers might have triggered a reaction in Gujarat's vegetarian society. The vice-chancellor said that there is a need to sensitize and mentor foreign students about local culture and practices.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, a group of people entered the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad and allegedly attacked foreign students who were offering namaz inside the premises. Five students—including one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan—suffered injuries and were taken to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital Videos of the attack, showing a mob hurling stones at the hostel while shouting slogans, have gone viral and sparked a political debate.

Arrests

Police arrests five people after FIR lodged

After the incident, an FIR was lodged against 25 unidentified people on charges including rioting, illegal assembly, intentional harm, property destruction and criminal trespass. As of now, a total of five people have been arrested by police in connection with the attack. Police, which have formed nine teams to probe and identify all the assailants, arrested three more people—Kshitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel, and Sahil Dudhatiya—on Monday, adding to the initial arrests of Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel.

Centre's response

External Affairs Ministry assures strict measures

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also commented on this incident, affirming that strict measures are being taken by the Gujarat government against those accountable for this violence. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that one among the two injured foreign students has been discharged from the hospital. He assured that the MEA is maintaining close communication with the Gujarat government regarding this issue.

On Monday

Gujarat High Court refuses action in case

Gupta's reaction comes a day after Gujarat High Court chose not to initiate suo motu cognizance in the attack. A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee said their role was that of constitutional courts, not investigative bodies. The justices also underscored that none of the matters were subject to Public Interest Litigation (PIL) after lawyer KR Koshti requested that the incident be considered for the same.