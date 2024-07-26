In short Simplifying... In short Despite normal weather in Mumbai currently, the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday, 26th July 2024.

The city's civic administration has advised residents to stay home unless necessary and stay in touch with their respective schools and colleges for updates.

Amidst the weather warnings, Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Deputy CM are closely monitoring the situation, directing disaster management teams to provide prompt assistance to those affected.

Mumbai Police issues advisory for residents

Mumbai cops ask people to 'remain indoors', BMC opens schools

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:41 am Jul 26, 202409:41 am

What's the story Amid the heavy rains, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued an advisory to the residents urging them to "stay indoors, until essential," on Friday. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared that schools and colleges within its jurisdiction will remain open. The BMC added, "Parents...requested not to believe any other information or rumors regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the...[BMC]," it added.

Statement

Weather, rainfall in Mumbai normal: BMC

"The weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly. As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open on a regular basis tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024," the BMC posted on X. "The civic administration urges citizens to stay in touch with the management of the concerned schools and colleges for more information," it added.

Weather impact

Heavy rainfall predicted; Preparations underway

According to reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for Friday. On Thursday, the city witnessed a continuous downpour that led to waterlogging in several areas and the cancellation of at least 11 flights from the Mumbai airport. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Government's response

CM, deputy CM take stock of situation

Amid continuous rainfall in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assessed the situation on Thursday. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also reviewed the heavy rain and flood conditions across various districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur, and Sangli. Pawar directed the disaster management teams and district officials to promptly offer necessary assistance to affected residents. Both the CM and deputy CM stressed on the importance of swift and coordinated efforts to mitigate the impact of the severe weather on the state's population.

Twitter Post

