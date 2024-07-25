In short Simplifying... In short A video showcasing the challenging living conditions of a Zomato delivery agent, Borgoyary, in a ₹500 per month Mumbai slum room has gone viral, gaining over 4.4 million views on Instagram.

Despite his circumstances, Borgoyary is pursuing his dreams as a singer and football player.

Touched by his story, an Instagram user named Khushi covered his rent for three months.

Zomato delivery agent's cramped living conditions

Zomato delivery agent's ₹500 room in Mumbai slum goes viral

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:07 pm Jul 25, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Pranjoy Borgoyary, a Zomato delivery agent originally from Northeast India, has garnered widespread attention after sharing a video tour of his modest living quarters in a Mumbai slum. The video, posted on Instagram, shows the cramped room Borgoyary shares with another person. The access to his room via an extremely narrow street requires him to move sideways to navigate. He describes the living conditions as "suffocating."

Slum life

Inside Borgoyary's cramped living conditions

Borgoyary's room, which he finally reaches after using a narrow iron staircase, costs him ₹500 per month in rent. The video shows stained walls and clothes covering every inch of the small space. A kitten can be seen occupying one corner of the room. Amid this challenging living conditions, Borgoyary works as a delivery driver while also pursuing his dreams as a singer and state-level football player.

Viral impact

Video garners over 4.4 million views, support

The video has amassed over 4.4 million views and hundreds of comments on Instagram, with viewers expressing admiration for Borgoyary's resilience despite his challenging living conditions. One user noted, "They're taking care of a kitten as well. There is no dearth of kindness." Another commented, "Struggle is real. God bless." A third wished him well: "Good wishes to you on getting something big and moving out to a much better place than this!"

Act of kindness

Instagram user covers Borgoyary's rent for three months

Moved by Borgoyary's situation, an Instagram user named Khushi paid ₹1,500 to cover his rent for three months. She clarified that Borgoyary did not ask for assistance. Speaking to HT.com, Khushi said, "It broke my heart when I saw that video." She added, "When I saw that he is a Zomato boy pursuing his music career in Mumbai, it looks like a big shift. He moved there to fulfill a dream....I just wanted to share some money."