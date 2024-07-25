Centre issues directive on VVIP security citing Trump's assassination attempt
After the recent assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump during his election rally in Pennsylvania, the Indian government has directed Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of states, union territories, and paramilitary forces to enhance security measures for "high-risk dignitaries." This directive is especially focused on ensuring their safety during rallies, corner meetings, and roadshows.
Trump assassination attempt sparks security concerns
Trump, the Republican nominee for the 2024 US Presidential elections, was targeted on July 13. A 20-year-old man fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle from a building rooftop during Trump's election rally in Pennsylvania. The former US President survived the assassination attempt but sustained a wound to his right ear. This incident is one of seven cited by the Indian government to emphasize the "vulnerability of high-risk" dignitaries during public events.
Indian government outlines key security measures
The government's directive urges authorities to concentrate on three main points: physical security measures, technical surveillance, and contingency drills and the role of personal security officers (PSOs). The physical security measures recommended include controlling access to venues and thorough checking/frisking of individuals and materials. An official quoted in The Indian Express added that only authorized personnel should be in the proximate area with no crowding around the dignitary.
Contingency drills
The government's communication also stressed the importance of preparing for potential contingency situations. Drills should be formulated and rehearsed to provide immediate cover to the dignitary, neutralize threats swiftly, and ensure rapid evacuation to a safe location or hospital. Personal security officers (PSOs) are advised to maintain constant vigilance, position themselves for a 360-degree view of surroundings, and respond quickly to any threatening activity, it added.