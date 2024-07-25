In short Simplifying... In short Following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the Indian government has issued a directive emphasizing the need for heightened security for high-risk dignitaries at public events.

The directive focuses on three key areas: physical security measures, technical surveillance, and contingency drills, including rapid evacuation and threat neutralization.

The move underscores the importance of constant vigilance and preparedness in ensuring the safety of public figures.

Indian government issues directive for security

Centre issues directive on VVIP security citing Trump's assassination attempt

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:09 pm Jul 25, 202405:09 pm

What's the story After the recent assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump during his election rally in Pennsylvania, the Indian government has directed Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of states, union territories, and paramilitary forces to enhance security measures for "high-risk dignitaries." This directive is especially focused on ensuring their safety during rallies, corner meetings, and roadshows.

Incident details

Trump assassination attempt sparks security concerns

Trump, the Republican nominee for the 2024 US Presidential elections, was targeted on July 13. A 20-year-old man fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle from a building rooftop during Trump's election rally in Pennsylvania. The former US President survived the assassination attempt but sustained a wound to his right ear. This incident is one of seven cited by the Indian government to emphasize the "vulnerability of high-risk" dignitaries during public events.

Security focus

Indian government outlines key security measures

The government's directive urges authorities to concentrate on three main points: physical security measures, technical surveillance, and contingency drills and the role of personal security officers (PSOs). The physical security measures recommended include controlling access to venues and thorough checking/frisking of individuals and materials. An official quoted in The Indian Express added that only authorized personnel should be in the proximate area with no crowding around the dignitary.

Emergency preparedness

Contingency drills

The government's communication also stressed the importance of preparing for potential contingency situations. Drills should be formulated and rehearsed to provide immediate cover to the dignitary, neutralize threats swiftly, and ensure rapid evacuation to a safe location or hospital. Personal security officers (PSOs) are advised to maintain constant vigilance, position themselves for a 360-degree view of surroundings, and respond quickly to any threatening activity, it added.