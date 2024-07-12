In short Simplifying... In short Joby Aviation's hydrogen-powered air taxi completed a successful test flight, showcasing the potential of hydrogen as a green energy source for aviation.

Despite the current high production costs and sourcing challenges, the company is optimistic about the future of hydrogen-electric aircraft for regional travel.

The aircraft operates by using hydrogen to charge its fuel cells midflight, resulting in zero emissions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joby's venture into hydrogen power began in 2022

843 kilometers, zero emissions: Hydrogen air taxi takes flight

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:49 am Jul 12, 202409:49 am

What's the story Joby Aviation, a company specializing in vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (VTOLs), has successfully finished an 843.4km test flight using a hydrogen-powered aircraft. The airplane, which was retrofitted from a pre-production prototype of Joby's battery-electric aircraft, with a liquid hydrogen fuel tank and fuel system, emitted only water vapor during its flight. This achievement is being hailed as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional aviation fuel-powered jets for mid-range, regional travel.

Exploration

A potential game-changer for VTOLs

Joby's venture into hydrogen power began in 2022 with the acquisition of H2Fly, a start-up focused on hydrogen-powered aircraft. This successful test flight indicates the potential of hydrogen power to extend the range of electric aircraft. "Traveling by air is central to human progress, but we need to find ways to make it cleaner," said Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt. He expressed excitement about building technology that could redefine regional travel using hydrogen-electric aircraft.

Green energy

Hydrogen power's potential and challenges in aviation

Hydrogen power could potentially extend the range of VTOLs and make regional travel between cities more feasible. However, it is presently more expensive to produce than electric or fossil fuel alternatives, and most hydrogen produced in the US is made using natural gas, a significant source of CO2 emissions. Despite these challenges, initiatives like the Biden administration's $7 billion investment into new hydrogen hub centers could increase the production of "green hydrogen" sourced from renewable resources.

Future plans

Vision for hydrogen-powered regional travel

Joby Aviation plans to start commercial operations of its air taxi as early as 2025. The firm envisions a future where their hydrogen VTOL could transport commuters between cities like Baltimore and Boston, or Nashville and New Orleans. "Imagine being able to fly from San Francisco to San Diego, Boston to Baltimore or Nashville to New Orleans without the need to go to an airport and with no emissions except water," said Bevirt.

Supply

Sourcing liquid hydrogen: A major challenge ahead

Obtaining enough sustainably-sourced liquid hydrogen remains a major hurdle for Joby Aviation. Despite this challenge, Bevirt is confident that there will be sufficient support from governments, for hydrogen and green hydrogen supply and distribution. "The world is shifting to a hydrogen economy and aviation is one of the most important use cases for that green hydrogen supply," Bevirt told Inc.

Mechanism

How does the aircraft work?

The hydrogen-powered VTOL completed its test flight above Marina, California without any in-flight emissions and still had 10% of its remaining hydrogen fuel load upon landing. The system works by using hydrogen to create a chemical reaction that charges the aircraft's fuel cells midflight. This generated energy can then be used to power the motor and spin the propellers, resulting in net zero emissions during the flight.