The EX90 is now available for purchase.

Volvo S60 was facing diminishing sales

Volvo ends S60 sedan's production after 24 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:08 pm Jun 18, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Volvo has announced the cessation of its S60 model's production after a 24-year run in the US market. The Swedish alternative to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series, has seen three generations since its introduction. "Volvo Cars is ending production of the S60 sedan in Ridgeville, South Carolina at the end of June 2024 for the US and some other markets to focus on the all-new EX90," a company spokesperson stated.

Journey

S60's journey and sales performance

The third-generation S60, launched for the 2019 model year, marked the first time this sedan was manufactured in Volvo's South Carolina facility in the US. Over its five-year production run, several versions of the third-generation S60 were introduced, including the base T5 with 252hp and the performance-focused Polestar Engineered model. However, the S60 faced stiff competition in sales from its rivals.

Market competition

Sales comparison with rivals

The S60's most successful year saw a maximum of 20,000 units sold, while the past three years have seen annual sales figures hover between 10,000 to 12,000 units. In contrast, Mercedes-Benz and BMW each sold approximately 33,000 units of their respective C-Class and 3 Series sedans last year alone. This sales disparity underscores the competitive landscape that the S60 contended with during its production run.

EX90

Volvo shifts focus to electric vehicles

The discontinuation of the S60 makes way for Volvo's new model, the EX90. This all-electric three-row SUV is the company's first, and is equipped with a substantial 111-kWh battery pack that delivers up to 496hp, and an estimated range of up to 482km in the US. The EX90, with a starting price tag of $77,990 (around ₹65 lakh), began production earlier this month and is now available for purchase at local dealerships.