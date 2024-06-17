In brief Simplifying... In brief High car prices and privacy concerns are driving US consumers towards older, tech-light models.

However, the future of these cars is uncertain due to potential bans on new cars with combustion engines.

In response to safety concerns, European regulators are urging carmakers to reintroduce analog controls, with companies like Volkswagen already bringing back traditional buttons.

New-car deniers prefer traditional controls

US drivers shunning new tech-heavy cars for older models

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:23 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story In a surprising revelation, many drivers are choosing used cars over new tech-heavy models, as per The Wall Street Journal's car columnist Dan Neil. These "new-car deniers" find the advanced technology in new cars, such as large touchscreen infotainment centers, to be distracting, less safe, and more difficult to navigate than traditional controls. This preference has led to an increase in the average age of US vehicles on the road, which now stands at 12.6 years.

Price factor

High cost of new cars also a deterrent

The high cost of new cars, averaging a staggering $47,000 (around ₹39.3 lakh), is another factor driving consumers toward used vehicles. There is a growing concern among experts that fresh cars with digital tech are essentially surveillance machines on wheels. They could potentially report driver behavior to insurance companies and even foreign entities.

Authenticity debate

New car tech raises concerns over driving experience

The reliability and authenticity of the driving experience in newer models is also being questioned. Some car enthusiasts believe that advanced hardware and driver assist programs, detract from the analog pleasure of driving a car. "Recently my wife bought a new Toyota Highlander and it comes with a semester at MIT to learn the turn signal," retired North Carolina newspaper editor Dan Barkin told Neil.

Future changes

European regulators' instruction to automakers

Despite the current trend, old cars' days may be numbered due to moves toward banning sales of new cars with internal combustion engines, in some states and parts of the world. However, European car regulators have recently instructed automakers to reintroduce analog controls for better safety ratings. In response, manufacturers like Volkswagen are bringing buttons back, offering hope for those who prefer traditional controls.