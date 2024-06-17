In brief Simplifying... In brief KTM is set to debut its 2025 390 Adventure in India, featuring a design inspired by Dakar rally bikes and a 399cc, liquid-cooled engine.

The bike will come in two variants - a tourer and an enduro, and will compete with models like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and BMW G 310 GS.

It will run on a 399cc, LC4c, liquid-cooled engine

KTM's 2025 390 Adventure spotted in India ahead of debut

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:38 pm Jun 17, 202403:38 pm

What's the story The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure is gearing up for its global debut, as a production-ready test mule was recently seen in India. The current model, launched in 2019, is due for an upgrade. The forthcoming KTM 390 Adventure will feature an off-road-centric makeover, a departure from its previous road-going personality. The new design is inspired by rally bikes and will include spoke wheels.

The new KTM 390 Adventure will showcase a style similar to KTM's Dakar rally motorbikes with a beak-style fender, tall fairing, and a flat tail. The new model will also feature a high-mounted color TFT console, likely similar to the one on KTM 390 Duke. The two-wheeler will be underpinned by a new strengthened trellis frame and suspended on longer-travel suspension. For 2025, KTM plans to launch two variants of the 390 Adventure - a tourer and an enduro.

A look at the performance

The 2025 390 Adventure will be fueled by a 399cc, LC4c, liquid-cooled engine that debuted on the 2024 KTM 390 Duke. This single-cylinder motor produces 45.3hp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 39Nm at 6,500rpm on the naked bike. The motor will be mated with a six-speed gearbox. In terms of competition, the upcoming adventure bike will rival models such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the BMW G 310 GS, and the soon-to-be-released Hero Xpulse 400.

What about its pricing?

The availability and pricing information of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure in India, will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which starts at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).