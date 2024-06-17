In brief Simplifying... In brief A recent report reveals public unease with AI-generated news, especially on sensitive topics like politics, with over half of US and UK respondents expressing discomfort.

The survey involved 100,000 people across 47 countries

AI in news production raises global concerns, says report

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:36 pm Jun 17, 202405:36 pm

What's the story The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in news production is causing worldwide concern, according to a report from Reuters. Its annual Digital News Report, based on surveys of around 100,000 people across 47 countries, highlights the challenges faced by news media in generating revenue and maintaining their operations. Newsrooms globally are grappling with generative AI, as tech giants and start-ups like Google and OpenAI, develop tools that can summarize information and divert traffic from news websites.

Apprehension

Public discomfort with AI-generated news

The report reveals a significant public discomfort with news content created by AI, particularly on sensitive topics such as politics. It found that 52% of US respondents and 63% of UK respondents are uncomfortable with news primarily produced by AI. The survey included 2,000 people from each country, and found that respondents were more at ease with AI being used behind the scenes to enhance journalists' efficiency.

Trust issues

AI-generated news sparks reliability concerns

Nic Newman, Senior Research Associate at Reuters and lead author of the Digital News Report, expressed surprise at these findings. "It was surprising to see the level of suspicion," Newman said. "People broadly had fears about what might happen to content reliability and trust."

Worry

Concerns over fake news rise in election year

The report found that concerns about fake news content online have risen by 3% from last year. A total of 59% of survey respondents admitted to being worried about this issue. This figure was notably higher in South Africa and the US, where it stood at 81% and 72% respectively, as both countries are holding elections this year.

Challenges

Reluctance to pay for news subscriptions

News organizations are also facing challenges with audiences' general reluctance to pay money for news subscriptions. Despite some growth during the pandemic, only 17% of respondents across 20 nations reported paying for online news - a figure that has remained stagnant for the past three years. In the US, a significant number of news subscribers are likely paying discounted rates because of trials or promotions, with 46% paying less than the full price for their subscriptions.