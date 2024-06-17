Google Pixel 9 Pro XL spotted on Geekbench: Check specs
Google's forthcoming smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, has been seen for the first time on Geekbench, confirming its existence. The device is part of Google's three-tier Pixel 9 range, set to be unveiled in October. The lineup will include two compact models—Pixel 9 and 9 Pro—with dual and triple rear cameras, respectively. The largest in the range, the 9 Pro XL, will boast triple cameras at the back.
Pixel 9 Pro XL's hardware specifications revealed
The Geekbench listing has revealed that the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will run on Android 14 and feature a 'Komodo motherboard.' The device will be powered by a Tensor G4 processor with one 3.1GHz prime core, three 2.6GHz performance cores, and four 1.95GHz efficiency cores. It will also boasts a substantial memory capacity with 16GB of RAM.
Pixel 9 Pro XL's GPU and expectations
In terms of graphics processing, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be equipped with a Mali-G715 graphics processor. This is similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, which also features a G715 GPU. However, it is expected that the new model will have either more cores or a higher clock speed, offering enhanced performance.