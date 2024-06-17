In brief Simplifying... In brief The Light Phone 3, designed to help users disconnect from constant smartphone notifications, has been upgraded with a faster 3.92-inch OLED display and future-proof features like an NFC chip, USB-C port, and user-replaceable battery.

It also includes a Qualcomm SM4450 processor, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and is working on integrating simple tools for calendar, navigation, music, podcasts, and notes.

Its shipping will start in January 2025

Light's latest gadget wants to serve as your smartphone's replacement

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:12 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Five years after the successful launch of the Light Phone 2, the company is introducing its successor, the Light Phone 3. Co-founder Kaiwei Tang announced that the new model will feature an improved display, a camera, and other essential features. The minimalist design of the Light Phone series has resonated with users seeking a simpler smartphone experience. The Light Phone 3 is currently available for pre-order at $399 (around ₹33,300) in the US, with shipping expected in January 2025.

Enhanced display and camera

The most significant upgrade in the Light Phone 3 is its new display. The previous E Ink screen has been replaced with a 3.92-inch black-and-white OLED display with a resolution of 1080x1240 pixels. Tang revealed that nearly half of their users found the refresh rate of the E Ink screen too slow, leading to this change. The new OLED panel offers a faster refresh rate, providing a more familiar feel for users.

Future-proof features and potential app integrations

The Light Phone 3 has been equipped with several upgrades for future-proofing, including an NFC chip for potential payment integration and a USB-C port. The device also allows users to replace the battery themselves, extending its lifespan. Other features include a fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm SM4450 processor, 128GB of storage, as well as 6GB of RAM. The Light team is also working on integrating simple tools for calendar, navigation, music, podcasts, and notes into the device.

Vision for a simpler smartphone experience

Despite the additional features, Tang hopes that the Light Phone 3 will continue to serve its primary goal, of helping people disconnect from their smartphones and their constant notifications. He states, "I'm not trying to design vintage phones. I want to design all this modern technology, from the ground up, and eliminate all the bull***t." The retail price is set at $799 (₹66,700), but the company hopes to sell enough, to lower production costs and subsequently reduce the final price.