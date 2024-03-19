Next Article

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched at Rs. 20,000

What's the story Realme has unveiled its newest smartphone offering, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, for the Indian market. The phone comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, costing Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. These will be available from the company's official site, Amazon, and offline stores from March 22. Buyers can choose from Glass Green or Glass Gold color options.

Specifications

The device uses IMX890 as its main camera sensor

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G sports a circular camera module, a glass back, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000-nits of peak brightness. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP (Sony IMX890) main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there's a 16MP shooter for selfies.

Hardware and software

Two major Android updates are expected

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 7050 SoC. On the software front, it runs Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 custom skin. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast-charging. The device should get two Android updates and three years of security updates, similar to other Narzo models in the range. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

