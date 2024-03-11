Next Article

The new Galaxy A-series devices include security features like Knox Vault

Samsung unveils new Galaxy A-series phones with focus on security

By Akash Pandey 06:09 pm Mar 11, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, the latest additions to its popular mid-range lineup in India. While the devices are now official, the company's website says that a 'Samsung Live' event will be held on March 14 at 12:00pm. The price announcement is also expected on the same day. The new A-series devices introduce the Samsung Knox Vault platform, offering hardware-based security to protect critical data and encryption keys. Let's look at their specifications.

Design and display

The devices use Gorilla Glass Victus+ for display protection

The new Galaxy A55 and A35 come with glass on both the front and back. The A55 sports Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides, while the A35 has Victus+ on the front (rear glass material remains unconfirmed). The A55 features a metal frame, while the A35 opts for plastic. Both phones boast a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. They also bear Samsung's fresh 'Key Island' design for power and volume controls.

Camera specifications

The main camera on both supports optical image stablization

The Galaxy A55 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter with OIS, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Galaxy A35 has a similar rear camera setup but with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. Up front, they have 32MP (f/2.2) and 13MP (f/2.2) selfie cameras, respectively.

Hardware and performance

They will receive 4 Android upgrades

The Galaxy A55 is powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC, while the A35 uses the older Exynos 1380 chipset. Under the hood, the handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W charging. On the software front, they run Android 14 with One UI 6.1. Samsung guarantees four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches for these new Galaxy A series phones.

Information

Pricing and availability

In the global markets, the Galaxy A55 is available in three variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, with prices starting at €480 (nearly Rs. 43,500) The Galaxy A35 comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants. It start at €380 (around Rs. 34,500)