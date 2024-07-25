Revised NEET UG 2024 scorecard released

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:08 pm Jul 25, 202404:08 pm

What's the story The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised scorecard for NEET-UG 2024 following a Supreme Court directive to consider only a specific answer for an ambiguous Physics question. Candidates can check their revised scores by visiting the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The initial results, announced on June 4, had 67 students sharing the top rank. However, the Supreme Court instructed the NTA to follow an Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi expert committee's recommendation, which identified only one correct option.

Medical counselling to begin after revised results

This change will affect the scores of approximately 4.2 lakh students who had chosen the previously accepted alternative answer, significantly reducing the number of top scorers from 61 (after the NTA withdrew grace marks) to an estimated 17. After the revised results, the Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for NEET-UG counselling. This session is crucial for determining admissions to MBBS and BDS programs across India. During the registration, candidates can indicate their preferred colleges and courses.

Candidates can view their revised NEET scores on the official NTA website (exams.nta.ac.in/NEET) by following these steps: Step 1: Go to the website and click on the "NEET-UG revised scorecard" link. Step 2: Enter your login details and submit. Step 3: Your revised scorecard will appear on the screen. Steo 4: Download and save a copy for future reference.