NEET-UG row: Centre forms high-level committee to review NTA's functioning

By Chanshimla Varah 09:03 pm Jun 20, 202409:03 pm

What's the story Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the media on Thursday amid a slugfest over the cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and the alleged paper leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Pradhan emphasized the government's commitment to zero-error exams and announced plans for a high-level committee aimed at improving National Testing Agency (NTA) structure and increasing transparency. The Ministry of Education also confirmed that a fresh examination will be conducted, with details to be shared separately.

Pradhan

Strict action will be taken if found guilty: Pradhan

"Recommendations will be expected from that high-level committee to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency, and data security protocol. Strict action will be taken against any official of NTA if found guilty," Pradhan said. "I want to assure everyone that the government is committed to protecting students' rights. We will not compromise with transparency," the minister said.

Exam details

Details of the cancelled UGC-NET exam

The cancelled UGC-NET exam was conducted at 1,205 centers in 317 cities across India with over 11 lakh candidates participating. The test is crucial for determining eligibility for positions such as assistant professor and junior research fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. However, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday night announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET over concerns that "integrity may have been compromised."

Government response

Government's response to NEET controversy

The minister also addressed the controversy surrounding the NEET, which has been plagued by allegations of irregularities. Many students have been demonstrating for days, demanding a retest. They claimed that the question paper was leaked before the exam. "As far as the NEET exams are concerned, we are in constant touch with the Bihar government and the Patna Police will send us a detailed report soon. As per preliminary information, errors are limited to certain regions," he said.

Confession

13 arrested NEET-UG paper leak case

Last month, Bihar Police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) arrested 13 people as part of its probe into the alleged paper leak in NEET-UG 2024. They included examinees, their parents, and alleged mastermind Sikander Prasad Yadvendu. During questioning, one of the arrested students, Anurag Yadav, confessed that the leaked question paper handed to him matched the actual exam question paper. Yadav admitted that he received the leaked copy from his relative, Sikandar, who is a junior engineer at Danapur Municipal Council.

Proactive measures

NEET examination was held on May 5

The NEET examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centers, and around 24 lakh students appeared for it. The results were announced on June 4, ten days earlier than initially expected due to the early completion of the answer sheet evaluation. When the results were announced, a staggering 67 students had achieved the perfect score of 720 marks. Over 1,563 candidates were also awarded grace marks to compensate for the "loss of time," but these marks were later cancelled.