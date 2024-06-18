In brief Simplifying... In brief The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre over alleged irregularities in the 2024 NEET medical entrance exam.

This follows a plea by 20 aspirants highlighting a 400% increase in high-scoring candidates and 67 perfect scores.

The NTA has been urged to act fairly and ensure all candidates are treated equally, with the next hearing set for July 8. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Supreme Court issues notices over NEET-UG exam

'Even if 0.001% negligence...': SC notice to NTA-Centre over NEET

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:55 pm Jun 18, 202412:55 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre over the pleas alleging paper leaks and malpractices during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam. The court stressed that even minor negligence, as low as 0.001%, must be thoroughly addressed. "If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with," said the Supreme Court.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, a group of 20 medical aspirants filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the scrapping of the 2024 entrance test and a court-monitored probe by independent agencies into alleged irregularities. The plea highlighted an unusual increase of 400% in candidates who scored between 620-720 marks and that 67 students scored a perfect 720/720 marks in the NEET 2024 exams.

Statement

Expect timely action from NTA: SC

The Supreme Court said it expects a "timely action" from the NTA and that the agency must ensure that all candidates are treated fairly. "As an agency which is conducting the examination, you must act fair. If there is a mistake, say yes, this is a mistake, and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance," a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice SVN Bhatti told the NTA.

In the court

Children study hard to get through NEET: SC

The Supreme Court also observed that the agency shouldn't forget the efforts students put in to prepare for one of the toughest entrance exams in the country. "Imagine a person who has played fraud on the system becomes a doctor, he is more deleterious to the society. Children study hard to get through NEET" it added. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 8.

Last week

Grace marks to be revoked: NTA told SC

Last week, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that grace marks given to 1,563 NEET-UG candidates would be revoked, and they could retake the exam on June 23. The re-test results would be announced before June 30. Candidates who opted out of the re-test would have their original scores reinstated without the extra marks. The grace marks were allegedly awarded to compensate for time lost at the exam center.

Background

Results announced on June 4

The results for the medical entrance examination, taken by 24 lakh students on May 5, were announced on June 4. Shortly after, allegations of a leaked exam paper emerged. Numerous student organizations have protested against purported irregularities in NEET, such as the distribution of incorrect question papers, torn Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets, and delays in their distribution.