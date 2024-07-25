In short Simplifying... In short In a move towards decolonization, President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two significant halls in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 'Durbar Hall', a venue for important ceremonies, is now 'Ganatantra Mandap', reflecting India's status as a Republic.

'Ashok Hall' has been changed to 'Ashok Mandap', symbolizing unity, peace, and the significance of the Ashok tree in Indian traditions, while also removing traces of anglicization. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Two Rashtrapati Bhavan halls renamed

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall renamed

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:51 pm Jul 25, 202403:51 pm

What's the story President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Durbar Hall" is now "Ganatantra Mandap" and "Ashok Hall" is now "Ashok Mandap." In a statement, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Rashtrapati Bhavan...is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people. Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavor to make the ambiance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of Indian cultural values and ethos."

Cultural reflection

Rashtrapati Bhavan: A symbol of the nation

"Accordingly, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to rename two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan—namely, 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall'—as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap' respectively," it added. "'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, 'Ganatantra'," the statement said.

Decolonization effort

Renaming initiative: A step toward decolonization

The statement added, "The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is 'free from all sufferings'...Also, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence." "The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok...The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions...Renaming 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicization," it further said.

Twitter Post

