Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall renamed
President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Durbar Hall" is now "Ganatantra Mandap" and "Ashok Hall" is now "Ashok Mandap." In a statement, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Rashtrapati Bhavan...is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people. Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavor to make the ambiance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of Indian cultural values and ethos."
Rashtrapati Bhavan: A symbol of the nation
"Accordingly, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to rename two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan—namely, 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall'—as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap' respectively," it added. "'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, 'Ganatantra'," the statement said.
Renaming initiative: A step toward decolonization
The statement added, "The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is 'free from all sufferings'...Also, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence." "The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok...The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions...Renaming 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicization," it further said.