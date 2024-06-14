In brief Simplifying... In brief The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) following allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG exam, after an unusual number of perfect scores were reported.

The NTA has denied any irregularities, but the controversy has led to several petitions and cases, which the NTA has requested to be transferred to the apex court.

Meanwhile, the NTA and Centre have withdrawn grace marks given to 1,563 candidates, offering them the option to retake the test. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NEET-UG 2024 under scrutiny

SC notice to Centre-NTA on plea against NEET-UG 'paper leak'

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:16 pm Jun 14, 202401:16 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2024. The court has scheduled a hearing for July 8 to address seven petitions challenging the conduct of the examination. One petition demands a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged paper leak.

Context

Why does this story matter?

A controversy has erupted after the NEET results declared on June 4 showed an unprecedented number of perfect scores. A total of 67 students achieved the maximum score of 720, a significant increase compared to previous years. In contrast, only two students scored full marks in 2023, three in 2022, two in 2021, and one in 2020. Interestingly, six top-scoring students reportedly took the exam at the same center in Haryana. Several petitions have been filed in the case.

Information

NTA denies irregularities in NEET exam

A controversy has erupted after the NEET results declared on June 4 showed an unprecedented number of perfect scores. A total of 67 students achieved the maximum score of 720, a significant increase compared to previous years. In contrast, only two students scored full marks in 2023, three in 2022, two in 2021, and one in 2020. Interestingly, six top-scoring students reportedly took the exam at the same center in Haryana.

Case transfers

SC to consider transfer of NEET-UG cases

The SC has also issued notices to private parties regarding a plea by the NTA to transfer cases related to the NEET-UG controversy from various high courts to the apex court. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted the NTA counsel's submission that several pleas seeking cancellation of the 2024 NEET-UG, due to alleged question paper leaks and other malpractices, are pending in various high courts. The court will hear these cases also on July 8.

In court

NTA to withdraw petitions on grace marks

Separately, the NTA said it wanted to withdraw three petitions seeking the transfer of cases from high courts to the top court, as they related to granting grace marks to 1,563 candidates for time lost during the May 5 exam. The NTA counsel stated the issue was settled and he would inform the high court about canceling the compensatory marks given to 1,536 candidates and Thursday's order of the apex court.

On Thursday

Grace marks canceled for 1,563 NEET candidates, Centre tells SC

On Thursday, the Centre and NTA informed the SC they canceled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates in the May 5 exam for MBBS admissions. Candidates can either retake the test or forgo the compensatory marks. The results of the exam, held across 4,750 centers with around 24 lakh participants on May 5, were expected on June 14 but were announced on June 4 due to earlier completion of answer sheet evaluation.