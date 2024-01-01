Zomato delivers record-breaking orders on New Year's Eve

1/3

Business 2 min read

Zomato delivers record-breaking orders on New Year's Eve

By Rishabh Raj 12:01 pm Jan 01, 202412:01 pm

Zomato delivered nearly as much on NYE 2023 as they did from 2015 to 2020 combined

Zomato rang in the New Year with a bang, experiencing an incredible surge in orders that surpassed all previous records. CEO Deepinder Goyal shared this achievement on social media, saying, "Fun fact: We've delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined." This massive surge in orders highlights a growing dependence on Zomato for holiday celebrations and a shift toward convenience and at-home festivities.

2/3

Users react to Zomato's achievement

Users responded positively to Goyal's announcement, praising Zomato's services. One user commented, "The Indian economy is really boosting, and I'm happy for restaurants. Hopefully, delivery boys will get some extra incentives sir." Another user wished the team a fantastic year ahead and urged them to keep up the good work: "A big patron here!! Wishing you and your team an awesome year ahead!! Keep rocking."

3/3

Zomato faces Rs. 402 crore show-cause notice

Separately, Zomato recently received a Rs. 401.7 crore show-cause notice regarding delivery charges collected over two and a half years. The notice, dated December 26, questions why Zomato shouldn't be held responsible for this tax amount, including interest and penalties, from October 29, 2019 to March 31, 2022. Zomato stated that delivery partners provided services to customers, not the company, based on contractual terms. The company also noted that it would file an appropriate response to the show-cause notice.