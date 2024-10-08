Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has secured a majority in the Haryana Assembly elections, largely due to support from non-Jat and non-Muslim voters.

Despite anti-incumbency sentiments, the Congress party's performance was hindered by internal conflicts and accusations of the BJP influencing election results.

Meanwhile, BJP workers have begun celebrating their victory, emphasizing the triumph of India's democratic traditions.

PM Modi spearheaded BJP's campaign in Haryana

BJP's Haryana hat-trick: Modi likely to address party workers today

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:16 pm Oct 08, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Defying exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Haryana for the third consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spearheaded the party's campaign in the state, is likely to address BJP workers at the party's national headquarters on Tuesday evening. The final confirmation of his address is still awaited from the party.

Election results

BJP secures majority in Haryana Assembly

The BJP has won a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, leading in 50 seats against Congress's 36. The party's success is credited to a consolidated vote share among non-Jat and non-Muslim voters, as well as its strategy to woo non-Jat other backward classes (OBC) voters. The BJP has also maintained its grip on the non-Jat areas of eastern and southern Haryana, performing well in Jat-dominated western Haryana.

Party infighting

Congress's internal conflicts affect party performance

Despite anti-incumbency against the BJP in Haryana, the Congress couldn't rein in the infighting between Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja. Reportedly, the infighting cost the party in the state election. The Congress also couldn't put up a united front like the BJP and depended heavily on former chief minister and senior leader Hooda for its campaign strategy.

Accusation

Congress accuses BJP of influencing election results

The Congress has also accused the BJP of slowing down the update of assembly election results on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Celebration

BJP workers celebrate election victory in Haryana

Even as the counting of votes is underway, BJP workers have already started celebrating the party's victory in the Haryana assembly elections. Visuals from Ambala show party workers rejoicing at their office as they monitor the counting trends. "I think whatever the results are, it is clear that this is a victory of EVM, Election Commission and India's democratic traditions," BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.