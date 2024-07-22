In short Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court has halted an order by the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which had expanded a directive initially issued by Muzaffarnagar Police regarding food stalls for the Kanwar Yatra.

The directive, which was also adopted by the Uttarakhand government, was criticized for being exclusionary based on the identities of those who cook and serve food at restaurants.

The court's decision underscores the importance of choosing a restaurant based on the menu, not the servers.

SC issues interim order against UP government

SC halts Adityanath government's Kanwar Yatra food stalls order

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:26 pm Jul 22, 202401:26 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday issued an interim order halting the Uttar Pradesh government's directive mandating shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names. It ruled that owners would only need to indicate the type of food served at their establishments. Among those who filed petitions against the order are the NGO—Association of Protection of Civil Rights—and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra.

Statement

What the court said

The SC issued the interim order to the UP, Uttarkhand and other state governments. "If the intention is to provide only veg food to Kanwariyas...the directive is contended to be contrary to constitutional and legal norms prevalent in our country. It is a contention that the directives are discriminatory," Justice Roy was quoted as saying by legal news portal Live Law.

Kanwar yatra route

Opposition, NDA allies criticise UP government's order

"The authority may issue orders under the Food Security Act...but powers conferred on a competent authority can't be usurped by police without any formal order supported by law," the Supreme Court added. Notably, the controversial order has faced widespread criticism from opposition parties and some allies of the ruling National Democratic Alliance. The opposition claims it unfairly targets Muslim traders.

In court

'Directive is exclusionary by identity...': Petitioners

The focal issue of the arguments on Monday was the food served at restaurants and the identities of those who cook and serve it. "You go to a restaurant depending on the menu, not who is serving. The idea of directive is exclusionary by identity. This is not the republic we envisaged in Constitution." Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, said.

UP government

Directive first issued by Muzaffarnagar Police

"There are a lot of 'pure vegetarian' restaurants run by Hindus...but they may have Muslim employees. Can I say I won't eat there? Because food is somehow 'touched' by them?," Singhvi added. To recall, the directive, initially issued by the Muzaffarnagar Police for eateries on the route last week, was later expanded statewide by the government. The Uttarakhand government also adopted a similar rule.