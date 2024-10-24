Summarize Simplifying... In short The Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a ban on exit polls for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections from November 13 to 20, 2024.

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand's elections will occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results for both states announced on November 23.

The ban prohibits conducting or publicizing exit polls through any form of media during this period.

The ban applies to bypolls also

ECI bans exit polls ahead of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly elections

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:29 pm Oct 24, 202405:29 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (EC) has banned the release of exit polls during the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The ban also applies to bypolls in two Parliamentary and 48 legislative constituencies. This decision is in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951. An official notification in this regard was released on Monday.

Duration specified

Ban effective from November 13 to November 20

The ECI's notification states that the ban will remain in force from 7:00am on November 13, 2024, to 6:30pm on November 20, 2024. During this time, conducting or publicizing exit polls through print or electronic media is strictly prohibited. The publication of exit poll results in any form is also restricted under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951.

ECI dates

Polling dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections

To recall, Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23. Jharkhand's assembly elections will take place in two phases—November 13 and November 20—with the results also announced on November 23. The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26, while the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will complete its term on January 5, 2025.