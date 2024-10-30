Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi BJP has taken legal action against the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, accusing the AAP of reneging on a promise.

In response, Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal, defended the decision, stating that Delhi's public health system already offers comprehensive, free healthcare and suggested that the Prime Minister should consider implementing Delhi's model nationwide.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, he argued, only covers hospitalised patients, whereas Delhi's system has no such limitations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva announced the move

Delhi BJP moves HC over non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

By Chanshimla Varah 05:50 pm Oct 30, 202405:50 pm

What's the story The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved the high court against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its decision to not implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva announced the legal move on Wednesday, slamming the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly depriving many Delhi residents of health insurance benefits.

Accusation details

BJP accuses AAP of reneging on Ayushman Bharat promise

Sachdeva accused the AAP of going back on a promise made by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly to implement the scheme. He said, "We will now fight a legal battle to ensure the scheme's benefits are available to those in need in Delhi." This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized both Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing Ayushman Bharat in their states.

Defense statement

Kejriwal defends decision, cites comprehensive free healthcare

Responding to BJP's legal move, Kejriwal defended his government's decision to not adopt Ayushman Bharat. He said Delhi's public health system already provides comprehensive and free healthcare services. "This is not my opinion, this is what the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) says; there are many scams in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Treatment under this scheme will only happen when the patient is hospitalised, but there are no conditions regarding hospitalisation in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Suggestion made

Kejriwal suggests PM Modi should study Delhi's healthcare model

Further, Kejriwal argued since medicines costing ₹5 to operations costing ₹1 crore and tesrs, there's no need for Ayushman Bharat, which only covers hospitalized patients. He suggested Prime Minister Modi "study the Delhi scheme and implement it across the country." "If you tell me, I will send you the names of lakhs of people who have benefited from this," the former Delhi chief minister said.