Watch: CCTV shows moment huge explosion ripped through Delhi school
CCTV footage of the moment a huge explosion ripped through the wall of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) public school in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini has surfaced. The blast, which happened at 7:50am damaged the school's wall, nearby shops and a car extensively. However, no injuries or fire were reported from the spot.
Emergency services respond to Delhi school explosion
Forensic experts found a suspicious "white powder" from the site, which has been sent for laboratory analysis. Initial investigations indicate a crude bomb may have been used in the explosion. According to reports, the explosives were placed to create a shockwave effect. ANI sources also said that the police have seen the movement of two suspicious people near the spot, although they are still verifying whether they have any role in this blast or not.
Watch the CCTV footage here
Delhi Police file case under Explosives Act
The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Explosives Act in connection with the incident. They are now examining mobile network data to trace people who were present at the time of the explosion. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police in connection with this incident.