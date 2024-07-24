In short Simplifying... In short Delhi Police recently arrested two individuals, known as 'Spider Man' and 'Spider Woman', for multiple traffic violations.

Delhi Police arrests 'Spider Man' for traffic violations

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:44 pm Jul 24, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Delhi Police apprehended a man dressed as "Spider Man" on Wednesday for violating traffic rules on Dwarka road. The individual, identified as 20-year-old Aditya from Najafgarh, was caught sitting on a car bonnet. The driver of the vehicle was 19-year-old Gaurav Singh from Mahavir Enclave. The authorities took action following a complaint received via social media about the incident.

Both Aditya and Singh were swiftly apprehended by the authorities. The owner and driver of the vehicle face charges of dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt, reports said. According to news agency ANI, the accused could face penalties including a maximum fine of ₹26,000 and/or imprisonment or both.

This is not the first instance of people in superhero costumes finding themselves on the wrong side of the law in Delhi. In April, a couple donned Spiderman and Spiderwoman outfits were booked under different sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for offences such as riding without a helmet, without a mirror, without a license, dangerous driving and not displaying a number plate.