In short Simplifying... In short A woman was tragically killed in her Bengaluru hostel after an intruder slit her throat.

The police, led by DCP Sara Fatima, are investigating the incident and have identified a suspect, believed to be an acquaintance of the victim, from CCTV footage.

The motive behind the murder is still under investigation.

Woman murdered in Bengaluru PG accommodation

Man breaks into Bengaluru hostel at night, slits woman's throat

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:00 pm Jul 24, 202403:00 pm

What's the story A 22-year-old woman from Bihar, identified as Kriti Kumari, was found brutally murdered in her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Koramangala, Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident occurred between 11:10 and 11:30 pm when an unidentified man armed with a knife broke into the premises. Kumari, who was employed at a private company and resided in VR layout, had her throat slit and died instantly from her injuries.

Investigation progress

Police investigation underway

Following the incident, Koramangala police and South East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Sara Fatima were dispatched to the crime scene. DCP Fatima stated, "An accused entered the accommodation where she was staying, and slit her throat, following which she died on the spot." The police are currently pursuing a suspect based on CCTV footage obtained from the premises.

Suspect tracing

Suspect identified

Initial investigations suggest that an acquaintance of Kumari's may have committed the crime. DCP Fatima said, "We are investigating the motive behind the murder." The police have identified the accused and are making efforts to trace him.