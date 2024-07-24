Man breaks into Bengaluru hostel at night, slits woman's throat
A 22-year-old woman from Bihar, identified as Kriti Kumari, was found brutally murdered in her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Koramangala, Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident occurred between 11:10 and 11:30 pm when an unidentified man armed with a knife broke into the premises. Kumari, who was employed at a private company and resided in VR layout, had her throat slit and died instantly from her injuries.
Police investigation underway
Following the incident, Koramangala police and South East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Sara Fatima were dispatched to the crime scene. DCP Fatima stated, "An accused entered the accommodation where she was staying, and slit her throat, following which she died on the spot." The police are currently pursuing a suspect based on CCTV footage obtained from the premises.
Suspect identified
Initial investigations suggest that an acquaintance of Kumari's may have committed the crime. DCP Fatima said, "We are investigating the motive behind the murder." The police have identified the accused and are making efforts to trace him.