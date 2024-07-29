In short Simplifying... In short Following a tragic flooding incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi, which resulted in fatalities, the city's Municipal Corporation (MCD) has sealed 13 coaching centers.

The MCD found that the center was operating illegally in a basement meant for parking and storage, and lacked a proper drainage system.

Amidst political calls for accountability, the MCD is now cracking down on similar illegal operations and investigating the incident further.

MCD seals basements of civil services institutes

MCD seals 13 coaching centers after Rau's IAS centre's tragedy

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:31 am Jul 29, 202409:31 am

What's the story The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the basements of 13 civil services institutes in Old Rajinder Nagar after the deaths of three civil services aspirants. The victims, identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala, lost their lives when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle flooded due to heavy rain on Saturday evening. Notably, several students had staged a massive protest in response to the incident.

Legal action

Owner, coordinator arrested

Following an initial investigation into the incident, Delhi Police arrested Abhishek Gupta, owner of Rau's IAS Study Circle, and Deshpal Singh, the coordinator. They were booked for culpable homicide among other charges under sections 105 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR said that Gupta admitted to a lack of a drainage system in the coaching center's basement which led to the flooding.

Political response

Political parties demand accountability

Congress leader, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called for accountability over the deaths, stating that common people are paying the price for "irresponsibility of institutions" at every level. The Bharatiya Janata Party demanded registration of cases against concerned officers for "criminal negligence" and resignation of water minister Atishi and local AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a crackdown on illegal commercial operations in basements across Delhi.

Regulatory measures

MCD initiates action

Meanwhile, the MCD has initiated action against illegal coaching centers and plans to set up a high-level committee to investigate the flooding incident. The MCD had previously conducted a survey after a fire at an institute in Mukharjee Nagar, another coaching hub in north Delhi, to identify centers violating norms. An official stated that storm drains in the area were covered by "encroachers on street sides," contributing to the flooding.

Building regulations

Building violations and negligence

The MCD confirmed that Rau's IAS Study Circle had its building plan approved in 2021 with a stipulation that the basement could only be used for parking and storage, indicating the library was running illegally. A senior official revealed civic authorities failed to clear the roadside drain before monsoon, and there was no provision for draining out water in the basement. To recall, over 35 people were trapped when water gushed into the basement following heavy rain.