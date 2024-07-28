In short Simplifying... In short In Chhattisgarh, two brothers were tragically killed by a wild elephant, prompting swift action from local authorities.

This incident underscores the escalating human-elephant conflict in the region, particularly in the Tapkara area and northern districts, where elephant herds have been causing disturbances for over a decade.

The government has offered financial aid to the bereaved families, highlighting the ongoing efforts to manage this complex issue.

Chhattisgarh: 2 brothers trampled to death by wild elephant

By Chanshimla Varah 07:30 pm Jul 28, 202407:30 pm

What's the story Two brothers were killed by a wild elephant in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. The victims, identified as Kokde, 45, and Padva, 43, were attacked in their mud house early Saturday morning. "One of the brothers woke up, sensed the elephant's presence, and went outside to look when the elephant grabbed him with its trunk and trampled him to death. The second brother was killed while trying to save his brother," said an officer familiar with the incident.

Response and compensation

Authorities respond to fatal elephant attack in Jashpur

Upon learning of the incident, forest and police personnel promptly arrived at the scene. The bodies of the victims were recovered and sent for postmortem examination. An official announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹25,000 for each of the deceased's families, with additional compensation to be provided after necessary formalities are completed.

Conflict history

Rising human-elephant conflicts in Chhattisgarh

The Tapkara area has witnessed several human-elephant conflicts due to herds of elephants roaming for the past six months. Forest officers and volunteers have been monitoring elephant movements and alerting villagers, advising them to exercise caution. Other areas in northern Chhattisgarh, including districts such as Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Jashpur, and Balrampur, have also seen human-elephant conflicts for over a decade now.