By Chanshimla Varah 05:51 pm Jul 18, 202405:51 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police is contemplating a change in the uniform of its personnel, ranging from inspector to constable rank. The proposed attire includes T-shirts and six-pocket cargo pants, designed with the city's weather conditions in mind. The aim is to provide a more practical and comfortable outfit while maintaining the traditional khaki color. An official stated, "The latest sample under trial features trousers with six-pocket cargo...suitable for wear during both summer and winter seasons while also providing ample storage space."

Project inception

Former commissioner initiated uniform redesign project

The uniform redesign project was first launched by former Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in 2022. Asthana reportedly established an eight-member committee led by a joint commissioner-rank officer to oversee the process. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) was subsequently tasked with designing the new uniform, including all accessories such as caps and belts.

Feedback integration

Officers' feedback incorporated in uniform redesign

As part of the redesign process, questionnaires were distributed among officers to gather their input on desired modifications and issues, as many expressed dissatisfaction with their caps. The Delhi Police is now focusing on revamping the fabric and design, with trials underway for the cargo pants and T-shirt uniforms in Central district. Some constable-rank officials, including women officers, have been seen wearing these experimental uniforms recently.

Ongoing deliberations

Additional modifications and approvals under consideration

Discussions on changes to footwear, jackets, and the introduction of new belts with additional pouches are ongoing. Plans also include an inner layer specifically designed for winter uniforms, made from stretchable fabric to enhance comfort and mobility. Changes to uniforms can be implemented by the city police department. However, alterations to uniforms of Indian Police Service (IPS) and DANICS officers require approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs and other concerned authorities.

Committee formation

Plan is at a nascent stage: Officer

"As of now, the plan is at a nascent stage. Although the committee has proposed the designs and some vendors have been approached for trials, no final decision has been taken. The designs may change after feedback from the personnel who will be asked to wear them on trial basis," said an officer. The Delhi Police currently employs roughly 87,000 people, including IPS officers and Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers.