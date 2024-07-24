Deadline over, Khedkar fails to report at IAS training academy
Controversial probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, accused of using fake disability and caste certificates for her selection, missed her reporting deadline at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie on Tuesday, reports said. Amidst the controversy, Khedkar was recalled to the academy and instructed to report by July 23, and her training program was suspended. The LBSNAA in Mussoorie is the training institute for IAS officers.
Why does this story matter?
Puja first made headlines after she was accused of abusing her power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to during her training at the Pune district collectorate in Maharashtra. Additionally, she was accused of bullying those around her and placing a red-blue beacon, indicating a high-ranking official, on a private Audi luxury sedan she used. The car also had "Maharashtra Government" written on it during her stint.
Allegations of identity manipulation
The 34-year-old Puja is also accused of manipulating her identity to take the all-India exam multiple times, exceeding the allowed limit. The Delhi Police confirmed that "UPSC [Union Public Service Commission] has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations." A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation by the Crime Branch is currently underway.
UPSC issues show cause notice to Khedkar
In light of these allegations, the UPSC has issued a show cause notice to Puja with an intention to cancel her selection. According to reports, Puja is unreachable. An extensive investigation has revealed her fraudulent attempts to bypass examination rules, including falsifying her identity by changing her name, parents' names, photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address.
Puja's mother sent to 14-day judicial custody
Separately, on Monday, a Pune court placed Manorama Khedkar, mother of Puja, in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly threatening a farmer with a gun over a land dispute in June 2023. Manorama was arrested last week in connection with the incident. The prosecution claimed that Manorama, her husband, and three others threatened the complainant. They added attempted murder charges against her, alleging that she put the gun to the complainant's head and was about to pull the trigger.