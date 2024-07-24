In short Simplifying... In short Puja Khedkar, an IAS trainee, is under investigation for alleged abuse of power, identity manipulation, and fraudulent attempts to bypass exam rules.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice to cancel her selection.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice to cancel her selection.

In a separate incident, her mother, Manorama Khedkar, has been placed in judicial custody for allegedly threatening a farmer over a land dispute.

IAS officer misses her reporting deadline

Deadline over, Khedkar fails to report at IAS training academy

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:19 am Jul 24, 2024

What's the story Controversial probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, accused of using fake disability and caste certificates for her selection, missed her reporting deadline at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie on Tuesday, reports said. Amidst the controversy, Khedkar was recalled to the academy and instructed to report by July 23, and her training program was suspended. The LBSNAA in Mussoorie is the training institute for IAS officers.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Puja first made headlines after she was accused of abusing her power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to during her training at the Pune district collectorate in Maharashtra. Additionally, she was accused of bullying those around her and placing a red-blue beacon, indicating a high-ranking official, on a private Audi luxury sedan she used. The car also had "Maharashtra Government" written on it during her stint.

Fraudulent attempts

Allegations of identity manipulation

The 34-year-old Puja is also accused of manipulating her identity to take the all-India exam multiple times, exceeding the allowed limit. The Delhi Police confirmed that "UPSC [Union Public Service Commission] has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations." A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation by the Crime Branch is currently underway.

Notice issued

UPSC issues show cause notice to Khedkar

In light of these allegations, the UPSC has issued a show cause notice to Puja with an intention to cancel her selection. According to reports, Puja is unreachable. An extensive investigation has revealed her fraudulent attempts to bypass examination rules, including falsifying her identity by changing her name, parents' names, photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address.

Threatended farmer

Puja's mother sent to 14-day judicial custody

Separately, on Monday, a Pune court placed Manorama Khedkar, mother of Puja, in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly threatening a farmer with a gun over a land dispute in June 2023. Manorama was arrested last week in connection with the incident. The prosecution claimed that Manorama, her husband, and three others threatened the complainant. They added attempted murder charges against her, alleging that she put the gun to the complainant's head and was about to pull the trigger.