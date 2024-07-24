In short Simplifying... In short IAS officer Sabharwal is facing backlash for her comments questioning the suitability of disabled individuals for physically demanding roles, sparking a police complaint by a disability rights group.

IAS officer faces backlash for controversial post

Police complaint against IAS Sabharwal over her disability quota post

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:19 am Jul 24, 202410:19 am

What's the story A police complaint has been lodged against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Smita Sabharwal, a day after she made a controversial post on the disability quota in the Indian Civil Services. In a post on X, Sabharwal, Member-Secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, questioned the need for quotas in civil services, suggesting that the job's nature doesn't warrant such provisions. Her comments have sparked a controversy online.

Activist response

Sabharwal's post sparks backlash

"Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability. The nature of the #AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours...which requires physical fitness," she said in her post. The complaint against Sabharwal was filed by Jangaiah, the state president of Vikalangula Hakkula Raksha Porata Samiti, a disability rights group. Jangaiah described Sabharwal's post as "deeply disrespectful" toward the differently-abled community.

Public outcry

Row over Sabharwal's post

Notably, several public figures have voiced their disapproval of Sabharwal's comments. Shiv Sena UBT Priyanka Chaturvedi labeled the post as a "pathetic and exclusionary view," accusing bureaucrats of having "limited thoughts and their privilege too." Senior Supreme Court Advocate Karuna Nundy expressed surprise that an IAS officer would be "so fundamentally ignorant about disability," adding that most disabilities do not impact stamina or intelligence.

Response

Advocates for disabled people respond to Sabharwal's post

Arvind Gupta, a trustee of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), responded to Sabharwal's post by saying that people with disabilities can contribute equally to society given a universal ecosystem. He stressed the need for education and awareness rather than excluding 20 crore Indians from contributing to a better India.

Sabharwal's defense

Sabharwal responds to criticism, defends her post

In response to the criticism, Sabharwal urged rights activists to examine why the disability quota has not been implemented in sectors like defense. She argued that the IAS is no different. Responding directly to Chaturvedi's comments, she had said, "Madam, with due respect, if bureaucrats do not speak on pertinent issues of governance, then who will? My thoughts and concern stem from a career of 24 odd years... no limited experience."

Explained

What is the Puja Khedkar controversy

This controversy arises amid the ongoing dispute over the appointment of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar under the disability criteria. The Union Public Service Commission has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Khedkar and issued a show cause notice to cancel her candidature. An extensive investigation revealed her fraudulent attempts to bypass examination rules, including falsifying her identity by changing her name, parents' names, photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address.