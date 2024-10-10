Summarize Simplifying... In short After a surprising loss in the Haryana elections, Congress is forming a fact-finding committee, suspecting electronic voting machine tampering.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance celebrated a significant win, with Omar Abdullah announced as the chief ministerial candidate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana

Congress to form fact-finding committee after Haryana poll loss

By Chanshimla Varah 04:17 pm Oct 10, 202404:17 pm

What's the story The Congress party is planning to set up a fact-finding committee after its shocking defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections, ANI reported, citing sources. Most exit polls had predicted an easy win for the Congress in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state. Come vote counting day, the BJP scripted history by winning a third consecutive term. It won 48 out of 90 seats and left the Congress with just 37 seats.

Gandhi's response

Rahul Gandhi addresses unexpected election outcome

Following the shock result, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi﻿, said the party was still analyzing this unexpected result and would inform the Election Commission of complaints from different constituencies. "We are closely examining the results and will apprise the Election Commission of complaints from several assembly constituencies," said Gandhi.

Tampering allegations

Congress alleges EVM tampering in Haryana elections

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera had also dismissed the Haryana assembly election results as "unacceptable," alleging electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering. Ramesh said some candidates noticed a correlation between EVM battery charge and election results. He alleged that on machines with 99% battery charge, Congress lost, while those with a charge of 60-70% showed a victory for the party.

J&K victory

Congress-National Conference alliance triumphs in Jammu and Kashmir

Unlike Haryana results, the Congress celebrated a major victory in Jammu and Kashmir. The party achieved this feat by allying with the National Conference 9NC), which won 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress alone won six seats, while the BJP won 29 seats. NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced that his son, Omar Abdullah, has been elected as the chairman of the Legislature Party. The decision makes Omar the NC's chief ministerial candidate for J&K.