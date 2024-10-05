Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman was allegedly harassed at a Congress event in the presence of Deepender Hooda, sparking criticism from BJP spokesperson Poonawalla.

The incident purportedly took place in Haryana

'Anti-women': BJP shares video of woman 'molested' at Congress event

By Chanshimla Varah 06:25 pm Oct 05, 202406:25 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of fostering an "anti-women mindset" after a video surfaced allegedly showing a female farmer leader being molested during a campaign event. The incident purportedly took place in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other party leaders. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video on X, with the caption, "Congress = Party of Molestors ?"

BJP spokesperson accuses Congress of being 'anti-women'

Poonawalla stated, "In broad daylight, on a Congress platform in the presence of Deepender Hooda, a female leader was openly harassed and abused by Congress workers who are likely Hooda supporters." He questioned the safety of women in the state if such incidents can occur on public platforms during daytime. Poonawalla also alleged that party tickets were being sold for money and influence, citing statements from Sharda Rathore and Simi Rosebell John about a casting couch.

BJP spokesperson criticizes Priyanka Vadra's silence

Poonawalla further criticized Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her silence despite promoting women's empowerment. He highlighted instances where she remained silent when misconduct occurred in various locations including Kannauj, Kerala, Kolkata, and Kathua. "Congress signifies an anti-women mindset. Congress means if I am a girl, can I be safe from these Congress men? Will Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi take action against Hooda supporters?" he questioned.

She was groped: Kumari Selja

Even Congress MP Kumari Selja condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. "I spoke to her, she told me that she was groped there. I have confirmed this with her. If this happens to any woman today, then what can be worse and more reprehensible than this? Action should be taken on this," Selja said.