1,500 security personnel, 48-hour operation: How 31 Naxalites were eliminated
In a significant blow to Maoist forces, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in Chhattisgarh resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites. The operation, which spanned over two days and involved nearly 1,500 security personnel, is considered the most successful counter-insurgency effort in the state's history. The operation was carried out based on intelligence about Maoist presence in several villages along Narayanpur and Dantewada districts border.
Operation details and aftermath
The gunfight between began around 1:00pm on Friday and ended late in the evening in a forest between Nendur and Thulthuli villages. Twenty-eight bodies were recovered on Friday, with three more found on Saturday. All slain Naxalites were in "uniform." Inspector General of Police Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, stated that the identities of the Naxalites are yet to be confirmed but it appears they belonged to PLGA company No. 6, Platoon 16 and East Bastar division of Maoists.
Area considered a Naxal den
To enter the area, considered a Naxal den, one must cross the Indravati river near Chhindnar hamlet, where an over-a-kilometer-long bridge has been built. Reinforcement by the Central Reserve Police Force also helped the search operation. After hiking 25 kilometers deep into the forest, the security forces executed a pincer movement that caught the Maoists off guard. The gunfire lasted for hours, spanning an additional 10 kilometers.
Key Maoist leaders among killed
Kamlesh alias RK, one of the most-wanted Maoist commanders, and Niti alias Urmila, a spokesperson for the group, are believed to be among those killed. Both were major figures in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), with Kamlesh wanted in five states and Urmila playing an important role in Maoist propaganda. A DRG jawan also sustained injuries during the gunfight due to a blast from an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher fired by Naxalites.
Weapons recovered and chief minister's response
Along with the bodies, a cache of weapons including an AK-47 rifle, one SLR , one INSAS rifle, one LMG rifle and one .303 rifle were also recovered from the encounter spot. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces for their successful operation. He stated that the 'double engine' government is determined to eliminate the Naxal menace. This year alone, 188 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region.