Summarize Simplifying... In short In a 48-hour operation involving 1,500 security personnel, 31 Naxalites were eliminated in a forest between Nendur and Thulthuli villages.

Key Maoist leaders, Kamlesh and Niti, are believed to be among the deceased.

The operation also led to the recovery of a cache of weapons, earning praise from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating the Naxal threat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maoist forces suffered a major setback in Chhattisgarh

1,500 security personnel, 48-hour operation: How 31 Naxalites were eliminated

By Chanshimla Varah 04:04 pm Oct 05, 202404:04 pm

What's the story In a significant blow to Maoist forces, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in Chhattisgarh resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites. The operation, which spanned over two days and involved nearly 1,500 security personnel, is considered the most successful counter-insurgency effort in the state's history. The operation was carried out based on intelligence about Maoist presence in several villages along Narayanpur and Dantewada districts border.

Operation aftermath

Operation details and aftermath

The gunfight between began around 1:00pm on Friday and ended late in the evening in a forest between Nendur and Thulthuli villages. Twenty-eight bodies were recovered on Friday, with three more found on Saturday. All slain Naxalites were in "uniform." Inspector General of Police Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, stated that the identities of the Naxalites are yet to be confirmed but it appears they belonged to PLGA company No. 6, Platoon 16 and East Bastar division of Maoists.

How

Area considered a Naxal den

To enter the area, considered a Naxal den, one must cross the Indravati river near Chhindnar hamlet, where an over-a-kilometer-long bridge has been built. Reinforcement by the Central Reserve Police Force also helped the search operation. After hiking 25 kilometers deep into the forest, the security forces executed a pincer movement that caught the Maoists off guard. The gunfire lasted for hours, spanning an additional 10 kilometers.

Key figures

Key Maoist leaders among killed

Kamlesh alias RK, one of the most-wanted Maoist commanders, and Niti alias Urmila, a spokesperson for the group, are believed to be among those killed. Both were major figures in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), with Kamlesh wanted in five states and Urmila playing an important role in Maoist propaganda. A DRG jawan also sustained injuries during the gunfight due to a blast from an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher fired by Naxalites.

Operation outcome

Weapons recovered and chief minister's response

Along with the bodies, a cache of weapons including an AK-47 rifle, one SLR , one INSAS rifle, one LMG rifle and one .303 rifle were also recovered from the encounter spot. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces for their successful operation. He stated that the 'double engine' government is determined to eliminate the Naxal menace. This year alone, 188 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region.