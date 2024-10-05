The incident occurred on Friday around 8:00pm

Retired Delhi HC employee dies after jumping from hospital terrace

By Chanshimla Varah 03:06 pm Oct 05, 202403:06 pm

What's the story A 63-year-old retired employee of the Delhi High Court died after allegedly jumping from the fourth-floor terrace of a private hospital in Dwarka, Delhi. The incident, suspected to be a suicide, occurred around 8:00pm on Friday. The man was receiving treatment for anxiety and stress at the time of his death, Times of India reported.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, no suicide note found

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to the emergency room where he was declared dead. The police have confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene. An inquest proceeding has been initiated and authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital to gather more information about the incident.