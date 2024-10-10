Summarize Simplifying... In short Omar is set to become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after being chosen as the legislature party chairman.

He is expected to receive support from the Congress, the NC's ally, and stake a claim for government formation.

Omar's priority for the new government is to restore the statehood of J&K, which was bifurcated into union territories after the revocation of Article 370.

J&K: Omar chosen legislature party chairman; set to become CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:36 pm Oct 10, 202403:36 pm

What's the story National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced that his son, Omar Abdullah, has been elected as the chairman of the Legislature Party. The decision makes Omar the NC's chief ministerial candidate for Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement was made after a meeting at the NC headquarters in Srinagar.

Alliance strategy

NC-Congress alliance to stake claim for government formation

The next step in the process will see Omar getting a letter of support from the Congress, the NC's ally. With this support, he is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and stake a claim for government formation. The NC-Congress alliance together has 49 legislators ready to back their bid. An unnamed NC leader present at the meeting told news agency KNO that they plan to stake their claim by Saturday.

Party pledge

What is new government's priority

Omar had earlier said the priority of the new government was to restore the statehood of J&K. The Centre has said that J&K's statehood would be restored at an appropriate time. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into union territories of J&K and Ladakh after the revocation of Article 370, which granted the state a special status. Omar has also signalled that there would be no confrontation on the issue of Article 370, at least for now.