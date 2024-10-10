Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite minor disagreements, the political alliance between India's State Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) remains intact, as confirmed by State Congress chief Ajay Rai.

This comes amidst the Congress's recent electoral losses in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, and growing pressure from allies.

This comes amidst the Congress's recent electoral losses in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, and growing pressure from allies.

The SP's independent candidate announcement and the Congress's underperformance have prompted calls for the Congress to reconsider its strategy and better support its partners.

SP announced six out of 10 candidates for by-polls

'INDIA alliance intact...': Akhilesh after SP's unilateral candidates' announcement

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:30 pm Oct 10, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has assured that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is intact. This comes a day after his party, the Samajwadi Party (SP), announced six out of 10 candidates for the upcoming assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh on its own. "It is not time to discuss anything political today, but the INDIA alliance is intact in UP [Uttar Pradesh]...Samajwadi Party and Congress will be in alliance," he said.

Alliance affirmation

Congress confirms alliance with SP despite recent tensions

State Congress chief Ajay Rai also confirmed the alliance's continuity. "Both SP and Congress will contest the elections together," he said. Rai admitted there were minor disagreements but dismissed any speculation of a broken alliance. The SP's independent move comes at a difficult time for the Congress, which is under growing pressure from allies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand after suffering defeats in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

Political maneuver

SP's unilateral move amid Congress's electoral setbacks

The INDIA bloc, which gained steam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with impressive performances, has asked the Congress to introspect and not marginalize its partners. In the recent elections, the BJP came back to power in Haryana with 48 out of 90 seats, while the Congress could only win 37. In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance won 49 out of 90 seats with the Congress winning just six.