'INDIA alliance intact...': Akhilesh after SP's unilateral candidates' announcement
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has assured that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is intact. This comes a day after his party, the Samajwadi Party (SP), announced six out of 10 candidates for the upcoming assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh on its own. "It is not time to discuss anything political today, but the INDIA alliance is intact in UP [Uttar Pradesh]...Samajwadi Party and Congress will be in alliance," he said.
Congress confirms alliance with SP despite recent tensions
State Congress chief Ajay Rai also confirmed the alliance's continuity. "Both SP and Congress will contest the elections together," he said. Rai admitted there were minor disagreements but dismissed any speculation of a broken alliance. The SP's independent move comes at a difficult time for the Congress, which is under growing pressure from allies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand after suffering defeats in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.
SP's unilateral move amid Congress's electoral setbacks
The INDIA bloc, which gained steam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with impressive performances, has asked the Congress to introspect and not marginalize its partners. In the recent elections, the BJP came back to power in Haryana with 48 out of 90 seats, while the Congress could only win 37. In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance won 49 out of 90 seats with the Congress winning just six.